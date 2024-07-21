Curtin Maritime Names Sandra Grujic CFO

U.S. maritime services company Curtin Maritime announced it has appointed Sandra Grujic as its new chief financial officer and a member of the company's executive leadership team.

Grujic brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously served as a finance and accounting executive at Crowley

"We are so excited to welcome Sandra to the Curtin Maritime family," said Martin Curtin, CEO at Curtin Maritime. "Her expertise in financial planning, strategy, budget management, and forecasting will be instrumental as we expand our operations and position ourselves as an industry leader. Sandra has a proven track record of success in the industry, and we look forward to the contributions she will make to our team."

Grujic said, "I am delighted to join Curtin Maritime and be part of this talented team of professionals. The organization's growth and dedication to integrity, innovation and efficiency are exciting and one that I look forward to contributing to."