3D Printed Valve Manifold Assembly Installed on US Aircraft Carrier

HII has announced that shipbuilders at its Newport News Shipbuilding (NNS) division have successfully installed the first valve manifold assembly created by 3D Printing (additive manufacturing) on a new construction aircraft carrier.

The valve manifold assembly, a specialized assembly that allows distribution of a single source of fluid to multiple points on the ship, is installed in a pump room on Gerald R. Ford-class aircraft carrier Enterprise (CVN 80). The assembly, which is approximately 5 feet long and 1,000 pounds, reflects the shipyard’s pursuit of all opportunities to support construction using additive manufacturing. NNS collaborated with DM3D Technology to manufacture the manifold body.

The use of certified 3D-printed parts has the potential to accelerate construction and delivery of vessels to the U.S. Navy by cutting lead times and improving manufacturing quality for critical components. 3D printing, instead of traditional casting methods, can reduce schedule risk and improve efficiency.

With the completion of the installation on Enterprise (CVN 80), similar manifolds are planned for Doris Miller (CVN 81).

NNS has prior certification and approval as a supplier for additive manufacturing components on Naval Sea Systems (NAVSEA) platforms. To date, the shipyard has created more than 55 additively manufactured parts installed on both new construction vessels and those currently in the fleet, with plans to install more than 200 additional parts this year.



