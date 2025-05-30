Marine Link
Damaged Baltic Sea Cable Projected Back in Operation Late June

May 30, 2025

Credit: Adobe Stock/Cam

Finnish power grid operator Fingrid said on Friday it expects the Estlink 2 subsea power cable between Finland and Estonia, which was damaged in December, to return to commercial use on June 25, slightly earlier than seen before.

Fingrid, which last month predicted the cable would be back in operation on July 15, said in a statement repair work was progressing faster than expected.

Finnish authorities in December seized a ship carrying Russian oil in the Baltic Sea on suspicion it caused the outage by dragging its anchor across the power cable as well as four internet lines.

(Reuters/Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Terje Solsvik)

