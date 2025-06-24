Danish Test Vessel to Help Collect Data for Sail Assisted Emission Reductions in Shipping

Real-life measurements, collected by the Cleanship project, will provide insights into the actual effect of wind-assisted sails on commercial vessels.

Uni-Tankers’ M/T Jutlandia Swan has been equipped with four wing sails, known as VentoFoils. This marks a milestone in the Danish Cleanship project, funded by the Danish EPA’s MUDP program, which aims to collect new and more precise data on the practical effect of wingsails. The goal is to provide the shipping industry with a stronger foundation for reducing both fuel consumption and emissions.

With the installation of the four sails, Uni-Tankers’ M/T Jutlandia Swan is now almost ready to set sail and carry out the first measurements.

The Cleanship project is also documenting the effect of biofuels and analyzing operational strategies so that shipping companies receive concrete recommendations to reduce emissions in practice.

For the shipping industry, the challenge is not only to test new solutions, but to understand how they perform in daily operations. By using wind to provide additional thrust and reduce the load on the main engine, wingsails offer a practical way to improve energy efficiency—especially during open-sea voyages.

Since VentoFoils are active components that require deployment and integration with the ship’s systems, Uni-Tankers is placing strong emphasis on crew engagement, and is currently developing training, maintenance, and operational procedures to ensure the crew can operate the sails safely and effectively.