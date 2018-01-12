Marine Link
Saturday, January 13, 2018

Indian Navy Decommissions INS Nirbhik, INS Nirghat

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 12, 2018

Photo: Indian Navy

Photo: Indian Navy

 The Indian Naval Ships Nirbhik and Nirghat have been decommissioned at Naval Dockyard, Mumbai, after a glorious 30 and 28 years respectively in the service of the nation.

 
The solemn ceremony involved traditional lowering of the ensign and commissioning pendants with playing of ‘Last Post’. The Chief Guest for the ceremony was Rear Admiral R B Pandit, Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet, who had commanded Nirghat earlier. 
 
Cdr V R Naphade, (Retd) and Commodore S Mampully, (Retd), the commissioning Commanding Officers of Nirbhik and Nirghat respectively were the Guests of Honour. These ships of Killer squadron are inheritors of a proud legacy as their original avatars were flag bearers of the naval offensive action on Karachi Harbour during Indo-Pak war in 1971.
 
With such a glorious legacy to their names, Nirbhik and Nirghat in their new avatars were commissioned at Poti, erstwhile USSR on 21 Dec 1987 and 15 Dec 1989 respectively. These ships are manned by a crew of 70 sailors and seven officers. 
 
Their four gas turbine engines make them fast and achieve speeds close to 40 Knots. The weapon package of four Surface to Surface missile, medium range AK 176 gun and close range AK 630 in addition to small calibre guns packs a lethal punch.
 
During their yeoman  service over almost three decades, these ships have participated in numerous operations including Op Parakram and Vijay. Nirbhik and Nirghat were forward deployed off Gujarat on numerous occasions for patrolling . Cdr Anand Mukundan and Cdr Mohammed Ikram were last Commanding Officers to helm INS Nirbhik and INS Nirghat respectively.
 
Old ships never die, their souls live on! In keeping with this tradition of the Navy, it is envisaged that Nirbhik and Nirghat will be reincarnated in the future.
 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Dec 2017 - The Great Ships of 2017

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News