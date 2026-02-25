GIT Coatings Launches XGIT-FORCE

GIT Coatings, a leader in sustainable high-performance marine coatings, announced the launch of its graphene-base hard foul-release coating, XGIT-FORCE.

With first applications already underway across a global fleet, XGIT-FORCE is engineered to unlock up to 10% fuel savings and provide the highest return on investment of any antifouling coating on the market.

XGIT-FORCE is the result of years of research and development, involving testing and trials in different fouling pressure conditions across the globe. Their Dynamic Phase Engineered Technology (DPET) combines smart surface chemistry with graphene-reinforced mechanical tuning to create a dynamic, amphiphilic barrier that inhibits biofilm formation and maximizes foul-release performance.

Building on this foul-release foundation, XGIT-FORCE delivers a smooth surface profiles in the industry—providing a guaranteed 6% out-of-dock power gain compared to premium biocidal antifouling coatings—while offering the mechanical durability to withstand ice friction, fender impacts, and frequent cleanings. As a zero leaching solution, it ensures shipowners can reduce fuel consumption and emissions without shedding toxic chemicals or microplastics into the marine environment

Proactive Hull Performance Management

XGIT-FORCE aligns with the industry shift toward proactive hull cleaning as the most effective method for maintaining long-term vessel efficiency. This approach aims to keep hulls free from even light slime, which an IMO-published study has proven can increase fuel consumption by up to 25%. While the DPET technology provides antifouling protection during idling and releases fouling while sailing, its resilient surface is specifically built to tolerate regular grooming and reactive cleaning without the degradation typically seen in traditional soft-foul release or ablative coatings.

Responding to a rising customer interest in proactive cleaning, GIT Coatings has established a dedicated Advisory Services department that provides an end-to-end hull performance management solution. This team assists with everything from developing vessel-specific grooming plans and identifying suitable cleaning solutions to sending fouling risk alerts and managing the process of cleaning approvals.

Global Adoption

Over the coming months, XGIT-FORCE will be applied to more than ten vessels, including LPG tankers, dry bulk vessels, Ro-Ro vessels, container ships, and cruise ships. These applications across major international trading routes represent a milestone in the maturation of graphene-based coatings.

This rollout is the result of years of iterative development and real-world learning across 600+ vessels worldwide. By integrating feedback from early-generation applications into this system, GIT Coatings has refined XGIT-FORCE to meet the performance standards required by today’s shipowners.