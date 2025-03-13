Delaware Pilot Boat Equipped with Furuno Electronics

The Pilots' Association of the Bay and River Delaware has welcomed Pennsylvania, the latest pilot boat built by Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding. The Chesapeake Class launch is equipped with a full suite of Furuno marine electronics, installed by Cay Electronics of Rhode Island.

At the heart of the navigation system are dual NavNet TZtouch3 TZT9F Multi Function Displays (MFDs). Delivering chart plotting and Radar overlay, these 9” MFDs integrate navigation and communication systems. For positioning and heading data, the Pennsylvania is equipped with a Furuno SCX20 Satellite Compass, which provides heading, pitch, roll, and heave compensation, ensuring steadiness in dynamic sea conditions. The vessel’s GP330B GPS Sensor further supports navigation capabilities.

The FR8065 6kW Radar with XN12/4 Antenna ensures the pilots have a clear and reliable view of surrounding traffic, even in poor visibility. Additionally, an FA170 Class A AIS with FA1703 Pilot Plug supports vessel tracking and communication, ensuring compliance with maritime safety regulations.

Pennsylvania is also fitted with an LH5000 30W Loud Hailer, allowing pilots to communicate with nearby vessels and crew. An FI-5002 NMEA2000 Junction Box and IF-NMEA2K2 interface provides data conversion and integration across the vessel’s navigation and communication systems.