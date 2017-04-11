DCNS Delivers Frigate for French Navy

In early April DCNS delivered the FREMM multi-mission frigate Auvergne to the French Navy, the fourth of the series ordered by OCCAR1 on behalf of the DGA (French armament procurement agency).

Delivery of the FREMM multi-mission frigate Auvergne is the result of a design and construction process managed by DCNS in close cooperation with the French Navy, DGA and OCCAR teams.

“The delivery of the FREMM Auvergne represents an opportunity to applaud the industrial and technological prowess of DCNS and its subcontractors,"said Nicolas Gaspard, director of the FREMM program at DCNS. "The frigate Auvergne illustrates our capacity to produce and deliver on time a series of front-line combat vessels to satisfy the needs of our client navies."

On completion, the FREMM program will represent the construction of 10 vessels on the DCNS Lorient site, of which eight for the French Navy. Six FREMM would have been delivered to the French Navy before end of 2019, in accordance with the 2014-2019 military programming law. DCNS is currently completing the FREMM Bretagne, which was floated on 16 September 2016, and is pursuing the assembly of the FREMM Normandie. Furthermore, work has already started on the ninth FREMM in the series, the Alsace, which will be one of the two FREMMs with strengthened anti-aircraft capacities, whose deliveries are scheduled before 2022.

The FREMM Series:

• Aquitaine, first in the series, delivered in 2012

• Mohammed VI, delivered to the Royal Moroccan Navy in 2014

• Provence delivered in June 2015

• Tahya Misr, delivered to the Egyptian Navy in June 2015

• Languedoc delivered on 16 March 2016

• Auvergne, delivered today

• Bretagne and Normandie, to be delivered in 2018 and 2019

• Alsace and Lorraine with strengthened anti-aircraft capacities to be delivered in 2021

and 2022