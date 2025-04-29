Marine Link
Denmark's damZgard Mechanics to Join Thordon Bearings’ Distributor Network

April 29, 2025

damZgard Mechanics’ founder and Managing Director, Henrik Damsgard. Credit: Thordon Bearings

Thordon Bearings, a leader in environmentally safe, high-performance shaft bearing and seal systems, has welcomed Denmark’s damZgard Mechanics to its network of authorized distributors.

With a reputation as a leading supplier of mechanical engineering solutions to Denmark’s maritime industries, damZgard Mechanics will be responsible for facilitating existing and new maritime customer requirements and developing new business opportunities in other markets outside of marine.

Home to some of world’s leading shipowners, shipyards, engine builders and manufacturers, Denmark is a key market for pollution-free Thordon solutions.

damZgard Mechanics will also work with shipowners and yards to influence newbuild decisions away from oil-lubricated sterntubes towards the more commercially and environmentally favorable T-BOSS sterntubeless ship design.

Since signing the exclusive sales and service agreement, Thordon’s newest distributor has already secured a contract to supply and install a pair of TG100 shaft seals operating aboard a Danish Port Authority crew boat.

