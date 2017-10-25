Marine Link
Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Newbuild Rescue Vessel Bound for Breagh Field Deployment

October 25, 2017

Celebrating the naming of Forties Sentinel are (left to right) Rory Deans, chief executive of Sentinel Marine, Ylva Tuft – the ship’s godmother – and Mervyn Williams, supply chain manager for INEOS Breagh. (Photo: Sentinel Marine)

A new multi-role emergency response and rescue vessel (ERRV) built by Aberdeen-based Sentinel Martine as part of a £110 million ($145 million) investment has been deployed to operations in the southern North Sea. Forties Sentinel was officially named at a ceremony in Great Yarmouth.

Forties Sentinel has been contracted to INEOS Breagh to provide support for the firm’s production facilities in the Breagh gas field. INEOS has also chartered a second ERRV from the Sentinel Marine fleet – Sentinel Ranger – for the field.

The 61m vessel was officially named in a quayside ceremony by the ship’s godmother, Ylva Tuft, the wife of INEOS Oil & Gas chief executive officer, Geir Tuft, while Great Yarmouth port chaplain Rev Peter Paine performed the blessing. The charter for Forties Sentinel was brokered by Braemar ACM Shipbrokers.

It is the second vessel to be christened by Sentinel Marine in recent weeks, with Mariner Sentinel being deployed to Statoil’s Mariner field last month. She is one of nine new-build ERRVs ordered by the firm: six are already in operation and three are in various stages of construction at a shipyard in China.

In addition to the primary role of protecting offshore workers, the ERRVs, which are equipped with the latest technology, can perform a number of other tasks, making them extremely efficient to operate.

