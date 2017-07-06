Digitisation is Priority for FEPORT

FEPORT supports the approach of the Estonian presidency and believes that four priorities constitute a consistent strategy for Europe.

The four priorities are: An open and innovative European Economy, A safe and secure Europe, A digital Europe and the free flow of data and An inclusive and sustainable Europe

Besides endorsing the content of the paper that has been co-signed by 22 organizations representing different industries of the logistics chain, FEPORT would like to underline in this paper a number of key items for private terminal operators.

FEPORT members believe that an efficient, sustainable and resilient logistics sector is dependent on a good cooperation between industry parties (B2B) but also on relevant decisions and coordinated actions initiated by EU regulators and broadly enforced by Member States.

"We hope that the Estonian presidency’s focus on “digital transport” will anticipate on some of the key topics of the 2018 multimodal year and that the work will hopefully materialize into recommendations to the benefit of the whole logistics chain," says a release from FEPORT.

FEPORT is committed to working constructively with the Estonian Presidency as well as European institutions towards real progress on these topics.

With respect to B2G (Business to Government) or B2A (Business to Administration) communications, we would highly recommend that, in line with the Estonian Presidency priorities, the European Commission works towards ensuring that all relevant ICT systems are based upon open standards, it added.

FEPORT relies on the Estonian Presidency to strongly promote the use of open standards in B2G and G2G communication and to invite the Commission to lay the framework for technical and financial programmes which would support the development of interoperable systems by businesses.

The Digital Transport and Logistics Forum should be supported in its current work, especially in regards to interoperability in supply and logistics chains.

FEPORT recommends that work on a revision to the Reporting Formalities Directive focuses on true data harmonisation and the creation of a maritime logistics single window.

FEPORT recommends that IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee ambition to address the issue of cybersecurity is supported by the EU and that the European Commission deploys efforts to make sure that third countries are also mobilized on this issue.

Regarding possible legislative proposals for the wider logistics chain, there is a need for consultation with industry to identify the risks and threats that exist, and what form possible solutions could take.