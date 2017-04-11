Horizon Shipbuilding Grows through Diversification

Alabama's Horizon Shipbuilding is bustling with activity. New York Fast Ferries are being quickly delivered, large AST tugs are being built and launched, and vessels of all sizes are cycling through weekly for refurbishment and refit.

“Our company’s diversity allows us to manage multiple projects at one time,” said Travis Short, owner of Horizon. “We are a true full service builder. Steel, fiberglass, aluminum, small boats and large boats…we have the capability to do it all.”

In 2009 F.E.M.A., through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, began aggressively funding state, municipal and county agencies with port security grants to buy vessels for protection of critical maritime infrastructure. These boats have been used extensively for long hours and many are in need of refurbishment and overhaul. Mechanical systems begin to wear out, technology has advanced or the existing boat’s mission has changed. The cost to the public to refit, refurbish or convert these vessels is only a fraction of the cost to buy new.

“Many of these first responder vessels were specifically purchased because of their durability and extended lifespan. Horizon Shipbuilding has a successful history of refitting and refurbishing vessels, small and large. We have the facilities, people and the expertise to refurbish your boat back to new condition or even make major conversions to improve the capability of the boat,” said Lance C. Lemcool, vice president of Horizon’s West Yard operations.