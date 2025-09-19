EBDG and the Hybrid Ferry Harbor Charger Design

Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) Designs New York’s First Hybrid-Electric Ferry

Watch the full interview with David Turner, Projects Manager, Elliott Bay Design Group, on the technical highlights of the HARBOR CHARGER on Maritime Reporter TV:







On August 12, 2025, The Trust for Governors Island unveiled the HARBOR CHARGER, New York State’s first hybrid-electric passenger vehicle ferry. Designed by Elliott Bay Design Group (EBDG) and constructed at Conrad Shipyard, the vessel represents a defining moment in New York’s maritime history. Capable of carrying 1,200 passengers or 30 vehicles, the HARBOR CHARGER delivers both speed and sustainability, while reducing emissions by hundreds of tons annually.

This milestone coincided with the 20th anniversary of Governors Island opening to the public, a symbolic moment as the Island cements its role as a hub for climate innovation, research, and education.

HARBOR CHARGER reflects more than a single project, it is the continuation of a multi-year relationship between EBDG and the Trust for Governors Island. Over the years, EBDG has moved beyond the role of outside consultant to become a true extension of the Trust’s team, collaborating on multiple vessel initiatives and ensuring each project aligns with the Trust’s long-term strategy for sustainable transportation.

The HARBOR CHARGER is the second ferry EBDG has designed for the Trust, following the passenger-only GOVERNORS 1 launched in 2019. Together, these projects demonstrate how a consistent, trusted partnership can deliver not just new vessels, but a fleet-wide evolution that supports both operational needs and environmental goals.

“Ferries are a vital part of transportation infrastructure, lasting 40 to 60 years or more. At EBDG we work closely with our clients and their teams to ensure the vessel is fit for purpose and engineered to match a long life,” said John W. Waterhouse, Principal in Charge at EBDG. “The best clients are those that truly collaborate, so the resulting vessel shows the best of designer and client. Working with the Trust for Governors Island has been a real pleasure. We believe the vessel will be a reliable component in delivering the Governors Island experience to visitors.”

Engineering a Sustainable Future Equipped with Siemens Energy’s BlueDrive Eco diesel-electric propulsion system, BlueVault battery storage, and EcoMAIN real-time monitoring technology, the HARBOR CHARGER is engineered to operate in three distinct modes: zero-emission battery-only power, battery-assisted hybrid, and diesel backup. This flexibility not only ensures reliable service, but also makes groundbreaking progress in reducing air pollution.

In its current configuration, the ferry is expected to cut nearly 600 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually. Once shore-side rapid charging facilities are completed, the vessel will reach fully electric operations and eliminate an additional 800 tons annually.



Clare Newman, President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island, christens the Harbor Charger_credit Radhika Chalasani. Photos Credit Radhika Chalasani/Trust for Governors Island

Driving Success at Every Stage

EBDG served as an integrated member of the entire project team, providing support from initial concept through final construction. In addition to vessel design, the firm supported grant development under the Passenger Ferry Grant Program by defining shoreside charging infrastructure for the new hybrid-electric ferry. EBDG coordinated directly with Siemens Energy ensuring seamless integration of the diesel-electric battery hybrid propulsion system into the vessel’s design. The team also worked closely with the Trust to integrate owner requirements and design feedback, while overseeing engineering contributions from other partners.

Throughout construction, EBDG delivered technical oversight and supported Siemens’ system integration, ensuring the project remained aligned and delivered to the highest standard. By embedding deeply at every stage, EBDG ensured the HARBOR CHARGER was not only innovative in design but also practical, reliable, and ready for decades of service.

The ferry’s name was chosen from more than 800 entries submitted during a citywide naming competition. The winning suggestion, HARBOR CHARGER, came from Brooklyn resident David Kurnov. The name reflects both the ferry’s cutting-edge hybrid-electric propulsion system and its symbolic role in charging forward into a greener transportation era.

The HARBOR CHARGER also represents a transition in legacy. It replaces the diesel-powered LT. SAMUEL S. COURSEN, a vessel commissioned in 1956 that has served continuously for nearly seven decades. With ADA-accessible lounges, modern restrooms, and advanced 360-degree steering thrusters, the new ferry blends passenger comfort with state-of-the-art design.



About the Author: David Turner is a senior Project Manager at EBDG with over 25 years of experience, leading innovative, sustainable ferry designs and hybrid-electric vessel solutions.