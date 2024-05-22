Echandia Bags Its Largest Order to Date

Sweden-based Echandia reports it has won its largest order to date, with a deal to supply battery systems to a Northern European ferry operator.

The contract with an undisclosed customer involves converting two RoPax ferries to pure electric propulsion. It is Echandia's largest both in terms of value and system size. Delivery is planned for the second half of 2025, Echandia said.

According to Echandia, its battery systems are designed to meet the customer's requirement for a 10-year lifespan, and they require roughly half the installation space compared to other systems.

“We are seeing a clear trend towards more and larger orders for converting ferries from fossil fuel to electric propulsion. This order is our largest to date and the result of focused work on both our products and partnerships within the maritime sector. This also solidifies that we are now seriously considered one of the leading suppliers in maritime electrification. An important milestone for Echandia,” said Fredrik Hellström, CEO of Echandia.