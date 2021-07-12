Electric Boat's New Submarine Transport Barge Christened

Bollinger Shipyards on Saturday christened the Holland, an ocean transport barge for General Dynamics Electric Boat. The Holland will support the construction and maintenance of the United States Navy’s Columbia Class ballistic missile submarines and Virginia Class fast attack submarines. General Dynamics Electric Boat is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia Class submarine, which will replace the aging Ohio Class ballistic missile submarines.

“Bollinger Shipyards is pleased to partner with General Dynamics Electric Boat to help meet the expanding needs of the United States Navy,” said Bollinger president and CEO. Ben Bordelon. “We believe that in order to build 21st century American vessels, it requires 21st century American tools and equipment manufactured right here in the United States. The Bollinger management team and our skilled workforce are proud and look forward to continue supporting the efforts to modernize our nation’s fleet.”

“The men and women of Electric Boat are proud of our long history in providing the world’s finest submarines to our Navy and our Nation,” said Kevin Graney, president, General Dynamics Electric Boat. “The Holland will play an integral role in our mission to design and deliver the Columbia class, the nation’s top strategic defense priority. It embodies the spirit of submarine designer John Holland, whose innovation, determination and commitment to excellence laid the foundation for modern submarine construction. We are thankful for the hard work and dedication of our fellow American shipbuilders at Bollinger that made today, and the continuing defense of our nation possible.”

“The recapitalization of the sea based strategic deterrent capability, the Columbia Class, is our Navy’s highest acquisition priority,” added Capt. Jon Rucker, program manager of the Columbia Class submarine program. “The Holland is an integral enabler in support of the construction and on time delivery of the Columbia Class to maintain the nation's strategic deterrence capability. We recognize and appreciate the Bollinger team’s efforts to construct and deliver the Holland to support the Navy.”

In November 2019, General Dynamics Electric Boat selected Bollinger to construct the Holland, a 400- by 100-foot ocean transport barge. The concept and contract design was performed by the Bristol Harbor Group in Rhode Island, while Bollinger performed the detail design engineering at its Lockport, La, facility and construction at the Bollinger Marine Fabrication facility in Amelia, La.