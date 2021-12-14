Emirates Shipping Line, Peter Döhle team with Nautilus Labs

Emirates Shipping Line and Peter Döhle have developed a partnership with Nautilus Labs to help reduce their carbon footprint while increasing voyage profitability and operational efficiency.

Emirates Shipping Line, charterer and operator of the vessels and headquartered in Dubai, was looking for a solution that allows them to increase voyage profitability and reduce CO2 emissions. Germany-based ship owner Peter Döhle, the Technical Manager for the vessels, was looking to optimize vessel performance and to enhance open exchange and analysis of vessel data accompanying the requirements of their customers. The companies identified Nautilus Labs as their solution, a partnership that began in June 2021 with the goal to reduce fuel consumption and emissions while improving voyage economics.

“For our teams at Emirates Shipping Line, it’s important to understand true vessel performance and work with a solution that delivers highly accurate models,” says Willem Bekooy, Vice President of Operations at Emirates Shipping Line. “In Nautilus, we found a provider that helps us strengthen the relationships with our partners — enabling both parties to access a centralized technology platform that allows us to monitor, track, and improve fleet performance and efficiency. By adopting a data driven partnership approach through Nautilus’s Voyage Optimization, we are working towards increased sustainability and profitability.”

“Our masters receive operating recommendations and have access to Nautilus Platform and are able to review the vessel’s performance profile and make the best informed decisions, to optimize for fuel consumption while ensuring just on time arrival," said Johann Diercks, Director of Shipmanagement, Peter Döhle. "Nautilus Platform supports us and our crews to meet the requirements of our customers to operate their vessels as cost and fuel efficient as possible and to reduce the emissions of our operated fleet. We’re looking forward to a continued partnership with Emirates Shipping Line and Nautilus Labs.”



