IMO to Promote e-Navigation

Reliable, user-friendly and integrated navigation and communications systems can help with decision making on a ship. That is where e-Navigation comes in.

International Maritime Organization (IMO) attended the e-Navigation Underway International Conference which takes place every year on board a ship travelling between Copenhagen and Oslo (24-26 January 2018).

IMO's Sascha Pristrom gave a presentation on IMO's plan to lead shipping into a new digital era. He updated participants on IMO's e-Navigation Strategy Implementation Plan (SIP) as well as its work with the International Hydrographic Organization (IHO) to develop guidance on definition and harmonization of the format and structure of Maritime Service Portfolios (MSPs).

IMO also highlighted the need for a coordinated approach between regulators and the industry.

IMO plays a central and coordinating role in harmonizing and enhancing navigation systems in order to improve safety of navigation and reduce errors. This conference is a key forum for discussions about the many challenges facing e-Navigation around the globe and a way to explore new strategies and technical progress.

Some of the other topics covered included e-Navigation services in the Polar regions, e-Navigation and big data and autonomous operations.