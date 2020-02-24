Enestas Plans First Dual LNG Terminal in Mexico

Mexican liquefied natural gas (LNG) company Enestas is planning to build the first first dual LNG and liquid ethane port terminal in Mexico.



The new facility is located on the Gulf Coast and unloads directly from vessels up to 22,000 m3 in size. The facility features an automated storage and unloading system. Subsequently, Enestas transports the cryogenic product to the customer's facility.



"Based on this success, the company is planning to build more LNG terminals along the Mexican coastlines to further promote and facilitate the use of LNG as a marine fuel and for domestic distribution," said the company.



Enestas believes LNG is the most cost effective and ecological long-term solution for complying with the IMO 2020 sulfur cap. These terminals can service ferries, cruise ships, and other ocean-going vessels.