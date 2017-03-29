Marine Link
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

New Drill Ship Equipped with AHC Drilling Platform

March 29, 2017

Photo courtesy of MacArtney

Photo courtesy of MacArtney

Newly launched multipurpose drill ship FREJA integrates a high-performance active heave compensated drilling platform manufactured by MacArtney. The drilling setup on board the vessel has been designed to provide enhanced drilling conditions even in rough seas.
 
A customized, motion-compensated working platform of 10 times seven meters is situated amidships. This means that the working deck remains stationary while the vessel follows the movements of the waves.
 
The platform design includes a roll function compensating for the vessel rolls by +/- 7 degrees. The active heave compensation is achieved by four fast reacting, high performance winches mounted on the corner pillars supporting the entire platform. The winches are controlled by an integrated control system, which ensures that the complete platform is synchronized with the vessel dynamic positioning control system. This enables drilling methods which ensure higher sample quality than that usually achieved carrying out traditional drill ship procedures. This way, the operation remains less dependent on the weather conditions.
 
In addition to project management, mechanical design and engineering, as well as installation and commissioning, the scope of supply of this MacArtney turnkey solution includes the 100 t AHC drilling platform, four  winches, the integrated control system and a spare package comprising among others three spare winches. The main purpose of this system is within offshore wind projects. 
Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News