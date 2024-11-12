Erma First Acquires Ecochlor

The Erma First Group has completed the acquisition of Ecochlor, broadening its range of ballast water treatment systems (BWTS), future-proof decarbonisation solutions and related services.

The acquisition consolidates the company’s status as one of the world’s largest BWTS providers.

Ecochlor’s BWTS portfolio comprises a filtration- and ClO2-based system and two versions of the EcoOne™ solution. The first is a filterless system that uses ClO2 alone and consumes just 10–20 kilowatts of power even at very-high flow rates. The second hybrid system deploys either a two-step filtration and ClO2 process or filterless ClO2-based operations only, depending on shipowner requirements.

The Ecochlor BWTS secured its market position by using a low dose of its proprietary chlorine dioxide (ClO2) solution, the EcoBlue, to treat ballast water in a highly efficient one- or two-step process. EcoBlue is the only chemical globally to be approved for use in Ecochlor systems under IMO and USCG Type Approval Certificates, which means that compliance is guaranteed for every operation, as well as compliance with IMO and USCG discharge standards.

Erma First Group’s global reach will further strengthen the system’s established chemical resupply and service network.

All installed Ecochlor systems were eligible for continuation of certified service post-acquisition, subject to verification that clients’ prior maintenance used original spare parts and EcoBlue.

“Erma First Group is dedicated to protecting and preserving the marine ecosystem by continuously developing and expanding its portfolio of innovative and future-proof environmental protection solutions,” said Eleni Polychronopoulou, President, Erma First Group.



