Exail Supports Expanding Saudi Arabia Activity with Riyadh Office

Exail announced the opening of a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a milestone in its expansion across the Middle East. This new presence reflects Exail’s commitment to strengthening proximity with local customers and partners, and to supporting the development of its activities in the country.

By establishing a permanent presence in Riyadh, Exail aims to reinforce customer support, foster long-term partnerships, and better address local operational needs. The new office will support ongoing programs, future projects and cooperation initiatives with key local actors.