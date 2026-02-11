Marine Link
Thursday, February 12, 2026

Exail Supports Expanding Saudi Arabia Activity with Riyadh Office

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 11, 2026

© Exail

© Exail

Exail announced the opening of a new office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a milestone in its expansion across the Middle East. This new presence reflects Exail’s commitment to strengthening proximity with local customers and partners, and to supporting the development of its activities in the country. 

By establishing a permanent presence in Riyadh, Exail aims to reinforce customer support, foster long-term partnerships, and better address local operational needs. The new office will support ongoing programs, future projects and cooperation initiatives with key local actors.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

LNG’s Place in the New Fuel Future

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week