Expleo Invests in the Next Generation With Ship Design Challenge

Expleo, a global engineering, technology and consulting company, is investing the next generation of UK naval engineering talent with its ship design challenge, Vision 202X.

Expleo works with defense primes and leading marine manufacturers on a diverse range of projects that contribute to Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and accelerate innovation to keep them one step ahead of the competition. To support this, Expleo launched its internal design challenge, Vision 202X, to focus marine learning and development around a complete vessel design that demonstrates intelligent engineering thinking, with flexibility at its core.

Continuous professional development is central to an engineer’s career, and Expleo developed this program to enable their engineers to hone existing skills and develop new ones, with a focus on client requirements and growing needs.

Over a period of six months, graduates and engineers worked as a team to complete a vessel design spiral approach, from requirements capture, engineering analysis and concept visualization. During the project they honed skills in concept design, naval architecture, marine engineering as well as systems engineering, testing, validation and verification.

The project was supported by Commodore Steve Prest (Ret.), who served in the Royal Navy for 25 years. Prest acted as the client for the engineers, giving them the opportunity to talk to their customer throughout every stage, helping them to define mission needs, concepts of use and to challenge pre-conceived assumptions.

Expleo showcased the outcomes of Vision 202X at the Combined Naval Event (CNE) 2025, held in Farnborough.