Marine News Boat of the Month: February 2018

Ellis Island, largest hopper dredge in United States market built and delivered by Eastern Shipbuilding

In late November 2017, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation (GLDD), the largest provider of dredging services in the United States and a major provider of environmental and infrastructure services, took delivery of the new build ATB hopper dredge Ellis Island and tug Douglas B. Mackie after successful completion of United States Coast Guard and ABS regulatory sea trials. Representing a substantial reinvestment in the GLDD (and U.S. flag dredging) fleet, Ellis Island significantly increases the United States commercial Jones Act hopper fleet capacity as the largest hopper dredge in the United States market, with a carrying capacity of 15,000 cubic yards.

David Simonelli, President of Great Lakes’ Dredging Division commented, “We are excited to take delivery of this advanced vessel which improves the competitiveness of our hopper group and represents a substantial capital reinvestment in the Great Lakes dredging fleet.”

The state-of-the-art vessel’s first assignment is the Mississippi Coastal Improvement Program project. The Jones Act compliant, Dual Mode Articulated Tug/Barge (ATB) Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge was built by Eastern Shipbuilding. With the tug designed and engineered by Ship’s Architect, Inc. and the Hopper Dredge Barge detail designed by Bay Engineering, both vessels are based on concept designs by Ocean Tug & Barge Engineering.

The construction of the new build ATB hopper dredge Ellis Island and tug Douglas B. Mackie took place in Panama City, Florida, and employed more than 400 shipyard workers over the three-year construction period. Brian D’ Isernia , CEO of Eastern Shipbuilding Group, stated “We are particularly proud of constructing this ATB Dual Mode Trailing Suction Hopper Dredge for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company, LLC as it is the largest hopper dredge built in the United State to date.”

Now located offshore of Gulfport, Mississippi, Ellis Island commenced dredging operations in early December 2017 on the MSCIP Comprehensive Barrier Island Restoration Plan which will reconnect Ship Island East and West.

The Ellis Island at a glance:

Dimensions (Overall): 433’x 92’x 36’

Hopper Capacity: 15,000 CYS

Dredge Power: (2) EMD ME20G7C-T3, 5,000HP each

Bow Thrusters: (2) Schottel STT2 Electric, Fixed Pitch

Harbor Genset: (1) Caterpillar C32-T3 910kW @ 1800RPM

Class: ABS

Dredge Pump: 5,000HP EMD Diesel Engine

The Douglas B Mackie ATB Tug at a glance:

Dimensions (Overall): 158’-4”x 52’x 32’-9’

ATB Coupler System: (2) Taisei Systems

Main Engines: (2) MAK 12M32C-T3, 7,831HP each

Generators: (2) 2,500kW, 6600VAC

Aux. Generator: (1) Caterpillar C32-T3 730kW

Classification: ABS