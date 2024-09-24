Fincantieri Begins Building Italy's Next-generation Offshore Patrol Vessels

Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri on Tuesday held a steel cutting ceremony marking the start of construction on the first of four next-generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPV) for the Italian Navy.

The four new ships will be built at Fincantieri's Riva Trigoso shipyard in Genoa for scheduled delivery from 2027 onward. The contract also includes options for two additional vessels.

The overall value of the first four ships, contracted by Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN), a joint venture owned by Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%), is approximately 1.2 billion euros, including related logistical support.

With a length of about 95 meters long, a displacement of 2,400 tons and the capacity to accommodate 97 crew members, the new OPVs will conduct surveillance, maritime patrolling, merchant traffic control, protection of lines of communication and the exclusive economic zone, as well as operations to protect against threats derived from marine pollution, such as toxic liquid spills.

Among the most innovative features is the integrated naval cockpit, developed for the Italian Navy's Multipurpose Offshore Patrol Vessels (PPAs), co-produced by Fincantieri NexTech and Leonardo. This represents a generational leap, allowing the control of engines, rudders, and platform systems, as well as some combat system functions, by just two operators - pilot and co-pilot - thus optimizing efficiency and safety.

The steel cutting ceremony was attended by the General Manager of Fincantieri's Naval Vessels Division, Dario Deste, the Director of the Naval Armaments Directorate - NAVARM, Admiral Chief Inspector Giuseppe Abbamonte, and the CEO of Orizzonte Sistemi Navali, Giovanni Sorrentino, among others.