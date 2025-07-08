Fincantieri Introduces FREMM EVO Frigates for the Italian Navy

The laying ceremony of the first of the two new-generation FREMM “EVOLUTION” (“FREMM EVO”) Frigates for the Italian Navy took place today at the Fincantieri shipyard in Riva Trigoso. The delivery of the unit is scheduled for 2029.

The ceremony was attended by Fulvio Palermo, Head of Project Management for the Naval Vessels Department, and Antonio Quintano, Director of the Integrated Plant in Riva Trigoso-Muggiano, in the presence of representatives of the Italian Navy, Orizzonti Sistemi Navali, OCCAR, the Industry and the RINA Classification Register.

The new “FREMM EVO” will be at the forefront of the military naval context both from a technological and performance point of view, capitalizing on the important technological developments already started within the recent programs of the so-called Naval Law, as well as the Mid Life Upgrade program of the Orizzonte Class Units.

The Navy will thus be able to have two units that will guarantee high operational performance and modern anti-drone capabilities, and more generally be able to operationally manage unmanned systems in the three dimensions (above the surface, naval and below the surface).

The technological upgrade interventions will concern the Cyber-resilient Ship Management System, the air conditioning and electrical distribution system, and the implementation of specific solutions in order to improve the green footprint of the unit for the Platform System part. The combat system will be updated with the modern SADOC 4 Cyber-resilient Combat Management System, and the radar sensors (in particular with Dual Band DBR-X-C fixed-face radar) will be capable of supporting the defense against TBM threats, Electronic Warfare, Artillery and Missile Systems, the Sonar Suite, the Communication System and tactical data links capable of ensuring the highest and most effective level of interoperability. The “FREMM EVO” will also be equipped with highly reliable equipment and advanced maintenance plans, to ensure maximum operational availability and readiness for use.

The contract for the construction of the two new units was signed in July 2024 between Orizzonte Sistemi Navali (OSN)–a joint venture between Fincantieri (51%) and Leonardo (49%)–and OCCAR (Organisation Conjointe de Coopération en matière d'Armement), as part of the FREMM program for the renewal of the Italian Navy's fleet. The second unit will be delivered in 2030.