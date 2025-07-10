First RAstar 3200-W Series Tugboat Delivered to Egyptian Navy

The Ras Alhekma terminal support/escort tug has been delivered to the Egyptian Navy in Alexandria, Egypt.

The name, Ras Alhekma is a coastal region located on a cape along Egypt’s Mediterranean shoreline.

The RAstar 3200-W series tug was recently completed at Alexandria Shipyard and is the first of series of five that are being built in the yard.

The RAstar escort series tug features unique sponsoned hull form developed exclusively by Robert Allan Ltd., which has been proven to provide significantly enhanced escort towing and seakeeping performance. All provide high bollard pull, power, maneuverability with the Ras Alhekma receiving positive feedback during trials from the owner including low noise levels of the tug due to noise treatments designed by this office and applied by the shipyard.

As one of the biggest shipyards in Africa and the Middle East area, Alexandria Shipyard carried out the production design by its own technical team.





Main particulars of Ras Alhekma are:

Length overall (including fenders): 32.7 meters

Beam, moulded: 13.2 meters

Depth, moulded: 5.5 meters

Gross tonnage: 498

Class: Bureau Veritas

Tank capacities are as follows:

Fuel oil: 208m3

Potable water: 31m3

Sea trial results showed that the 86 tonnes bollard pull and speed of 14.1 knots surpassed the owner’s performance requirements for this design.



