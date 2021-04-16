First of UECC's Three LNG Battery Hybrid PCTCs Launched

The first of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) battery hybrid pure car and truck carriers (PCTC) commissioned by Norwegian shipping company United European Car Carriers (UECC) was launched this week at the Jiangnan Shipyard in Shanghai. The remaining two vessels are scheduled for delivery in 2022.

"With the launch of our first LNG battery hybrid PCTC, we are ushering in a new era for UECC and short sea shipping in Europe," said Glenn Edvardsen, UECC CEO. "These ships prove that decarbonization of the industry is possible using currently available technologies."

All three of the new ships will be equipped with battery hybrid solutions that will enable UECC to far exceed the IMO’s target of 40% reduction in carbon intensity by 2030, and meeting the Tier 3 IMO NOx emission limitations in place for the Baltic and North Sea.

Battery power will improve operational efficiency and further reduce emissions through peak shaving, in addition to handling partial accommodation load and driving auxiliary equipment.

"The introduction of batteries is an excellent demonstration of our deepening commitment to next-generation sustainability," Edvardsen said, adding "Battery power also provides an option for reducing emissions while in port, a feature that more and more cities are demanding."

The ships are also equipped with dual-fuel LNG engines for main propulsion and auxiliaries, but UECC said it plans to increase the proportion of carbon neutral and synthetic fuels in their future fuel mix as more biofuels are set to become commercially available in the future.

"We aim to be in front of the move to sustainability in shipping," Edvardsen said. "This is the motivation behind our decision to invest in dual-fuel solutions for these newbuildings."

"UECC’s parent companies, NYK and Wallenius Lines, have sustainability in their DNA," Edvardsen said.

At 169 meters long and 28 meters wide, the ships have a car carrying capacity of 3,600 units on 10 cargo decks. They can accommodate a wide range of high, heavy and break-bulk cargoes, in addition to cars and trucks.