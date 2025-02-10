FLIR Debuts Next-Gen Handheld Marine Thermal Camera

FLIR announced its next generation of marine thermal monoculars – the FLIR Ocean Scout Pro. Designed for public safety professionals and to provide enhanced situational awareness for professional and recreational mariners, the Ocean Scout Pro is deisgned to be intuitive, easy to use, and available at a price point, making it an accessible and beneficial addition to any mariner’s safety equipment kit.

Designed around an advanced 640 x 480 thermal detector, the Ocean Scout Pro's intuitive design provides an extended 500-meter detection range and a 32-degree field of view lens. The streamlined user interface ensures live-image visibility and continuous focus on observed targets, persons, or scenes without obstruction and the confusion of menus and settings. Equipped with two eyecups for optimal fit and light-pollution prevention, it features a one-touch button control for zoom, mode, brightness, and standby, and the accompanying wireless app for gallery, image, and video management allows for simple wireless file transfer. Rugged and reliable by design, the Ocean Scout Pro can handle even the most extreme conditions, with a 2-meter drop and IP67 rating and an industry-leading five-year warranty. The battery will last for six hours of use on a single charge and includes a USB Type-C connector and power bank charging options. The sleek and clean exterior makes the Ocean Scout Pro pocket-friendly. It is delivered in a compact and versatile pouch with a diagonal zipper, and the front seam makes it easy to take the Ocean Scout Pro in and out with one hand. The carrying case also has a standardized Molle lightweight and modular carrying system.

The Ocean Scout Pro offers four video color palettes for optimal viewing in changing conditions. The white-hot palette displays warmer objects in white and cooler objects in black. The opposite Black hot palette offers a more lifelike image with hotter objects like buoys and human body heat shown in black. The Sepia pallet applies a warm, golden hue for reduced eye and mental fatigue during long viewing periods. The Heat palette is used for quickly detecting body heat. Highlighting the warmest 10 percent of a scene in a mix of vibrant oranges and yellows, the heat palette is best suited for locating people and pets in the water.

The FLIR Ocean Scout Pro is available for $2,395.