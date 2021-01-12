Fluechem Develops New Onboard Urea Generator

Fluechem launched what it is calling "a revolutionary new system" that allows shipping owners to create their own Urea solution onboard.



Launched at the end of 2020, the Urea Generator by Fluechem was born out of a deep understanding of the challenges faced by the shipping industry and in particular the challenges related to abating SOx, CO2 & NOx exhaust gas emissions through scrubber, additive and SCR based technology.

The Urea Generator is a fully automated onboard Urea blending system, housed in a shipping container, that enables users to blend Urea solution themselves as opposed to purchasing pre-mixed liquid. This product helps eliminate the need to transport large quantities of Urea solution portside as well as freeing up a considerable amount of space onboard which is traditionally reserved for storage tanks.

“We’ve been working in the shipping industry for many years by providing global bunkering solutions for ship owners,

said Fluechem Director Niall Roberts during the launch. "Through our varied experiences we realized that the common themes throughout the maritime industry revolved around costs, efficiencies and compliance. That’s where the idea of a fully automated onboard system came about. We wanted something that would allow ships to blend their own Urea solutions. Ultimately this means they can save time and money by reducing the amount of transportation required to get the solutions onboard.”

The Urea Generator is available in a standard or custom design.



