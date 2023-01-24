FMD Wins Support Contract for US Navy's Freedom-class LCS Engines

Power and propulsion systems provider Fairbanks Morse Defense (FMD) announced it has been awarded a five-year indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) requirements contract by the U.S. Navy that makes the Beloit, Wis.-based company the sole source for engineering and technical support of the main propulsion diesel engines on the Navy’s Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) program.

FMD said it will provide global maintenance and repair services and OEM parts to improve engine performance and increase operational availability. Additionally, the defense contractor’s Factory-Certified technicians will conduct essential training so that Navy sailors are also equipped to support emergent repair needs for these critical pieces of equipment.

“Supporting our nation’s fleets requires a finely tuned balance of service and speed of delivery. This is something that Fairbanks Morse Defense has mastered over more than a century of configuring the delivery of every customer engagement,” said George Whittier, CEO fo FMD, a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management. “We manufactured and delivered the main propulsion diesel engines for the LCS Freedom-class vessels, and no one else knows these engines better than our service team. We stand ready to provide the essential services that ensure our fleet is always mission-ready.”