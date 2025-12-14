Marine Link
Grounded MSC Baltic III Sustains Storm Damage

December 14, 2025

Severe weather has caused additional damage to the MSC Baltic III grounded in Cedar Cove, Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. The hull suffered significant new damage, including increased plate buckling on both the starboard and port sides, and the stern is now noticeably lower in the water. Small salvage equipment onboard was also found damaged.

Teams continue on-water and shoreline surveys in Cedar Cove and surrounding beaches as weather permits, reports the Canadian Coast Guard. Following the storm, there’s been an expected increase in oiled debris. Cleanup work is ongoing.

The vessel lost power and ran aground in February the approximately 12 nautical miles outside the entrance to Bay of Islands. All 20 crew were airlifted to safety.

