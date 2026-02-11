Furuno Launches TZMAP Stand-Alone Displays

Furuno is expanding its line with the introduction of the TZMAP9 and TZMAP13, two new stand-alone multi-function displays with built-in TruEcho CHIRP™ fish finders.

The new models bring the power of Furuno’s TZ MAPS cartography to smaller vessels desiring to operate from a single display. Designed for boaters who want simplified, reliable navigation without network complexity, these models deliver powerful features through a user-friendly multi touch interface for a variety of boat types and sizes.

The 9” TZMAP9 and 13” TZMAP13 feature responsive, sunlight-readable multi-touch displays powered by a streamlined version of the TZtouchXL operating system. These displays are equipped with a 300W/600W/1kW, single-frequency TruEcho CHIRP™ or dual-frequency CW fish finder, CHIRP side-scan capability (230kHz or 455kHz), and advanced chart plotting capability built around Furuno’s TZ MAPS platform.

With a free My TimeZero account, waypoints and routes can be easily backed up or retrieved from the cloud with just a few taps.

Designed for simplicity while retaining advanced functionality, these units support radar options such as the solid-state doppler DRS2DNXT and DRS4DNXT. They also offer integration with the TZ iBoat App and support AI routing.

TZMAP units come ready-to-navigate out of the box with pre-loaded, official NOAA vector charts for the entire coastal US. Optional TZ Maps charts can be purchased directly from the display. TZ Maps delivers customizable, detailed cartography built on a foundation of official hydrographic charts, high-resolution BathyVision™ bathymetry, satellite imagery, and community-sourced data.

Furuno says, from bay boats to kayaks and sailboats to cruisers, the TZMAP9 and TZMAP13 offer an accessible entry point into the company’s navigation ecosystem. These units are ideal for boats 16' and up in need of fish-finding tools, charts, and affordable radar options in a clean, stand-alone package.



