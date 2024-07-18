Furuno Unveils New Commercial Radar Series

Furuno has introduced a new series of radars designed specifically for use on board commercial vessels.

The FAR2XX8MK2 Radar series is designed to provide clearer and more accurate radar images of surroundings while increasing reliability and decreasing the overall cost of ownership with simplified maintenance, the manufacturer said, noting high-quality images are processed inside the antenna unit, where analog information is directly converted to digital signals before being sent to the below-deck processor unit. The gearbox and antenna have been redesigned to reduce aerodynamic drag. With a brushless DC motor, the FAR2XX8Mk2 Series Radar can operate for prolonged periods without the need for frequent maintenance. All primary components are assembled in a removable block or "sled" inside the gearbox.

The InstantAccess Bar contains shortcut menus that operators frequently use, so they can quickly access necessary tasks. The Status Bar provides operating status, including modes of operation and presentation. With Fast Target Tracking, the FAR2XX8MK2 series Radar provides accurate tracking data from the very first sweep of the antenna. Speed and course vectors are displayed instantaneously.

Furuno said the control unit of the FAR2XX8MK2 series is ergonomically designed to fit the operator’s hand. All operations can be controlled with the trackball, and with ACE (Automatic Clutter Elimination) functionality, the operator can quickly adjust the Radar image with a single button press. When activated, ACE automatically adjusts clutter reduction filters and gain controls according to surrounding conditions, especially in busy and congested harbors and waterways.