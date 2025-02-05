Marine Link
Thursday, February 6, 2025
SUBSCRIBE

G2 Ocean Adopts Seaber's Fleet Scheduling Tool

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 5, 2025

(Credit: G2 Ocean)

(Credit: G2 Ocean)

G2 Ocean, a Norwegian ship operator within the open hatch segment, has selected Seaber.io's chartering and schedule optimization solution for its fleet.

G2 Ocean aims to leverage Saber's AI-platform to optimize fleet planning, enhance operational efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.

Seaber’s platform provides data-driven decision support for scheduling and chartering, helping commercial ship operators, industrial charterers, and commodity traders maximize fleet utilization and earnings. 

“We aim to digitalize our fleet planning process to increase efficiency in our organization. Seaber is a tool with great potential in terms of supporting our team with quick calculations and optimized fleet plan suggestions, and we very much look forward to starting using the system," said Benedicte Hjelle Størksen, Director of Digitalisation and Innovation at G2 Ocean.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

First Flying Electric Ferry in the U.S. is Coming to Lake Tahoe
The orderbook for U.S. dredgers is about $3B, and according to DCA CEO Bill Doyle, the incoming political administration could help this niche maritime sector continue its bull run.
Read the Magazine

Solving Heat Issues in Ship Energy-System Flow – a Vital Part of the Decarbonization Mix

New Products, Technologies & Systems

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week