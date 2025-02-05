G2 Ocean Adopts Seaber's Fleet Scheduling Tool

G2 Ocean, a Norwegian ship operator within the open hatch segment, has selected Seaber.io's chartering and schedule optimization solution for its fleet.

G2 Ocean aims to leverage Saber's AI-platform to optimize fleet planning, enhance operational efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.

Seaber’s platform provides data-driven decision support for scheduling and chartering, helping commercial ship operators, industrial charterers, and commodity traders maximize fleet utilization and earnings.

“We aim to digitalize our fleet planning process to increase efficiency in our organization. Seaber is a tool with great potential in terms of supporting our team with quick calculations and optimized fleet plan suggestions, and we very much look forward to starting using the system," said Benedicte Hjelle Størksen, Director of Digitalisation and Innovation at G2 Ocean.