Marine Link
Monday, April 10, 2017

Glassman Joins VMAG

April 10, 2017

Robert Glassman (Photo: VMAG)

Robert Glassman (Photo: VMAG)

Marine electronics, navigation and communication systems supplier Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) said it has recruited Robert Glassman as a Senior Technical Sales Engineer as it expands its portfolio to provide turnkey marine technology for refits and new builds.

 
Glassman graduated from Palm Beach Community College, joined the Coast Guard and retired after 20+ years as a Mustang Lieutenant. During his military service, he was instrumental in many drug and migrant interdictions, conducted numerous aids to navigation projects, was the resident fisheries expert for the Gulf of Mexico, rescued many mariners from the sea, attended electronics schools to attain electrical engineering qualifications, became boarding officer qualified, partook in the massive rescue efforts in Alabama/Mississippi/Louisiana after hurricane Katrina and also responded to Deepwater Horizon disaster and participated in the gulf cleanup. 
 

 

Email
Maritime Reporter Magazine Cover Mar 2017 - The Green Marine Technology Edition

Maritime Reporter and Engineering News’ first edition was published in New York City in 1883 and became our flagship publication in 1939. It is the world’s largest audited circulation magazine serving the global maritime industry, delivering more insightful editorial and news to more industry decision makers than any other source.

Subscribe
Maritime Reporter E-News subscription

Maritime Reporter E-News is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for Maritime Reporter E-News