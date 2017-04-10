Glassman Joins VMAG

Marine electronics, navigation and communication systems supplier Voyager Maritime Alliance Group (VMAG) said it has recruited Robert Glassman as a Senior Technical Sales Engineer as it expands its portfolio to provide turnkey marine technology for refits and new builds.

Glassman graduated from Palm Beach Community College, joined the Coast Guard and retired after 20+ years as a Mustang Lieutenant. During his military service, he was instrumental in many drug and migrant interdictions, conducted numerous aids to navigation projects, was the resident fisheries expert for the Gulf of Mexico, rescued many mariners from the sea, attended electronics schools to attain electrical engineering qualifications, became boarding officer qualified, partook in the massive rescue efforts in Alabama/Mississippi/Louisiana after hurricane Katrina and also responded to Deepwater Horizon disaster and participated in the gulf cleanup.