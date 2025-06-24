Global Maritime Organizations Unite to Accelerate Electrification

Four leading maritime associations have jointly launched the Global Alliance for Maritime Electrification (GAME), a coalition of nonprofit organizations dedicated to accelerating the electrification of maritime transportation.

The four founding members, IEMA – International Electric Marine Association, ZESTAs – Zero Emission Ship Technology Association, MBF – Maritime Battery Forum, and EOPSA – European Onshore Power Supply Association, collectively represent more than 250 member organizations around the world.

With an initial focus on inland, nearshore and commercial vessels, GAME brings together global expertise to advance zero-emission solutions through coordinated research, policy advocacy and industry collaboration.

“We see tremendous potential to fast-track zero-emission solutions for the world’s workboats, ferries and passenger vessels,” said Adria Jover, President of IEMA. “By aligning our strategies, GAME members will amplify each other’s voices, reduce redundancy, and better serve this industry transition.”

Electrification is backed by proven technology and is the most immediate, scalable path to reducing emissions, health impacts from air pollution, and environmental impacts from ships and port operations, says GAME. However, policy fragmentation, infrastructure gaps, and underfunded R&D efforts continue to stall momentum.

GAME is built on three strategic pillars:

Industry Representation: Aligning international stakeholders at major events and forums with a credible, united message.

R&D Collaboration: Sharing technical roadmaps, co-developing standards and scouting funding opportunities across member networks.

Policy Advocacy: Engaging with IMO, ISO and national regulators to harmonize standards and unlock investment confidence.

“Batteries are key enablers of zero-emission transport, but they must work in concert with other clean technologies,” said Syb ten Cate Hoedemaker, Managing Director of the Maritime Battery Forum. “This collaboration is how we ensure an effective and timely transition.”

The coalition will begin by co-authoring position papers and expanding engagement in strategic regions, including North America, the Europe, India, China and the South Pacific.



