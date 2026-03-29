GlobalMET Appoints Jillian Carson-Jackson as Managing Director

GlobalMET, the international association of maritime education and training providers, has announced the appointment of Jillian Carson-Jackson as its new Managing Director.

Carson-Jackson brings more than four decades of experience across maritime operations, regulation, policy and international standards. Her career spans three continents and combines seagoing and shore-based experience with senior leadership roles in national administrations and international organizations. She is internationally recognized for her expertise in vessel traffic services (VTS), maritime communications, digital systems and training standards, and has contributed to globally adopted competency frameworks.

With over three decades in maritime education and training, she is also the author of ‘A Simulation Instructor’s Handbook’, published by The Nautical Institute.

Carson-Jackson will work alongside Captain Pradeep Chawla, who will continue as Chairman of GlobalMET, and Captain Vinayak Mohla, Director, as the organization looks to expand its contribution to maritime education and training, particularly in light of the ongoing revisions to the STCW Convention and Code.

Chawla said: “Jillian’s appointment is a really important step for GlobalMET. She brings a huge amount of global experience and a deep understanding of maritime education and training, which is exactly what we need at a time when the industry is going through significant change.

“GlobalMET has always taken an active role at the IMO, particularly in the revision of the IMO Model Courses, and that will continue. Working alongside Jillian and Captain Vinayak Mohla, we’re in a strong position to further support the development of high-quality training and competency standards across the industry.”

Carson-Jackson said: “I’m delighted to take on the role of Managing Director at GlobalMET at such an important time for maritime education and training. With the STCW Convention currently under review and the pace of change across the industry, there’s a real need for collaboration and strong, practical standards. I’m looking forward to working closely with GlobalMET members and the wider industry to help support that.”



