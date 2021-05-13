Golar Taps Karl Fredrik Staubo as CEO

Golar LNG announced on Thursday it has appointed appointed Karl Fredrik Staubo as CEO, filling the void left by prior chief executive Iain Ross, who stepped down in April.

Staubo has since May 2020 been the chief executive officer of Golar LNG Partners LP, recently sold to New Fortress Energy. Since September 2020 Staubo has also been acting as Golar's chief financial officer.

Staubo's broad shipping/energy background includes time with Clarksons Platou Securities (2010-2018) and Magni Partners (2018-2020). He has a MA (Business Studies and Economics) from the University of Edinburgh.

Golar has also appointed Eduardo Maranhao to take over Staubo's role as CFO. Maranhao has since 2015 been supporting Golar in different functions including as CFO of Golar Power/Hygo Energy Transition Limited until its recent sale to New Fortress Energy.

Prior to joining the Golar group, Maranhao was the CEO of CELSE. He has also held roles at financial institutions such as Lakeshore Partners, Santander, Credit Agricole, Banco Votorantim and Citibank. Maranhao graduated in Business Administration from the Universidade de Pernambuco and has completed a Management Program from INSEAD in France.

Golar chairman, Tor Olav Troim, said, "The board is very pleased by the new management appointments. Both individuals have deep knowledge about our company, they are good leaders, have strong work ethics, dynamic minds and have delivered solid value to the group over the last years.

"Together, with the rest of Golar's management and board, we are convinced that the company has a strong management team ready to streamline Golar's existing operations and also explore the opportunities we see in the LNG market today. Through the company's strong strategic positions through the LNG value chain, including upstream, midstream, and downstream, Golar is well positioned to take an active part in the ongoing energy transition with the target to deliver cheaper and cleaner energy."