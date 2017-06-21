DNV GL, Goldwind in Wind Power Pact

Goldwind International and DNV GL has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for optimizing offshore and onshore wind projects. DNV GL to be preferred independent third-party advisor for performance optimization of offshore and onshore wind projects.

DNV GL, the world’s largest resource of independent energy experts and certification body, said in a statement that it has signed MoU with Goldwind International during the Norway-China Partnership for Low Carbon Energy Transition seminar organized by the Beijing Energy Club.

The MoU was signed by Mathias Steck, ‎Executive Vice President Asia Pacific, DNV GL – Energy and Wang Hai, Deputy General Manager, Goldwind International. The signing was also witnessed by the Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Terje Søviknes.

DNV GL, with its knowledge and global experience in the various fields of turbine engineering, asset management and transmission and distribution, will lend its expertise to Goldwind International to develop a new software portfolio which allows to monitor their wind assets worldwide in real time

In recent years, the global wind industry has matured, there has been a shift in emphasis on building new capacity to the increased importance of the optimisation of the existing windfarm, with a greater focus also on safety and asset value. The asset management & maintenance software portfolio developed by DNV GL will be adopted by Goldwind International to support the development, installation, monitoring and maintenance services for their international wind projects.

Mathias Steck, Executive Vice President Asia Pacific, DNV GL – Energy comments, “With Goldwind being one of the leading wind turbine manufacturers in the World, DNV GL is proud to support them in their international expansion, adopting novel technologies to increase asset performance and therefore efficiency of the Renewable Energy generation.”