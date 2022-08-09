Goltens Pens Global Distribution Deal for Emsys Maritime's Emissions Monitoring System

Goltens Worldwide has been appointed by UK-based maritime technology specialist Emsys Maritime Ltd as an authorized sales, installation, commissioning, and after-sales service partner for its Emsys-iS Marine Emissions Monitor and Emsys-PM Smoke Density Monitor products. The agreement applies globally except for South Korea.

“In order to satisfy increasing interest from customers, we have been looking for a technically sound, physically robust CEMS solution that reliably and accurately reports on emissions under the harshest marine conditions. Given its technical capabilities and ease of installation and operation, we are confident in making Emsys’ proven and scalable solution available to our clients worldwide,” said Goltens’ Chief Operating Officer, Roy Strand.

“Goltens is the ideal partner, with an excellent reputation as a service provider. Their global footprint allows us to offer installation, commissioning and after-sales service in major ports around the world, while their experience in advising customers regarding environmental solutions and retrofitting those solutions is top notch,” said Emsys Managing Director Simon Brown.

According to Goltens, the Emsys-iS system has become the market-leading emissions monitoring package for reporting methane slip and total emissions.

"Designed to provide the industry with a smaller, more flexible analyzer, it can be applied on a wide variety of vessels, both those fitted with selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems and exhaust gas cleaning systems (EGCS) and those without emissions control equipment installed," Goltens said.

According to Goltens, the Emsys-PM system also provides a sensor that captures both smoke density and particulate matter (PM) measurements.

"Both products are ideal where space is tight and measurement needs to be fast across multiple stacks with a single instrument," Goltens said.

Per Goltens, Emsys’ Analytics V1.0 environmental reporting package integrates directly into the vessel "providing the most accurate reporting of all measured pollutants/greenhouse gases (GHG) on a per-voyage or timeframe basis."

"With off-ship transmission and remote diagnostics, it provides a one-stop, high-reliability emissions monitoring solution. Typically monitored GHG include CO2, CH4 and N2O, with traditional pollutants including NOx, SO2, CO, NH3, smoke density and PM available as standard," Goltens said about the system.

"Whether reporting emissions for ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) purposes or for regulatory compliance, Emysys’ US- and EU-patented technology is fully Type Approved by ABS, DNV and the Korean Register of Shipping, and certified by Lloyd’s Register and Bureau Veritas in multiple applications. Its products are currently installed on more than 200 vessels with a significant orderbook in the newbuild and retrofit markets. The company’s broad customer base includes leading merchant shipping, cruise, shipyard and offshore operators," Goltens said.