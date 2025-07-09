Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down in June

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.9 million tons in June, a decrease of 9.6% from 2024. Shipments were 1.2% below the month’s five-year average.

Year-to-date the iron ore trade stands at 16.6 million tons, a decrease of 16.1% compared to the previous year’s total. Iron shipments are below their five-year average by 8.9% for the first half of the year.

Since 1880, Lake Carriers’ has represented the U.S.-flag Great Lakes fleet, which today can move more than 90 million tons of cargos annually that are the foundation of American industry, infrastructure, and power: iron ore, stone, coal, cement, and other dry bulk materials such as grain, salt and sand.



