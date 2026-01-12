Marine Link
Wednesday, January 14, 2026

Great Lakes Iron Ore Trade Down 2.5 Percent in 2024

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

January 12, 2026

© Lake Carriers’ Association

© Lake Carriers’ Association

Shipments of iron ore on the Great Lakes totaled 4.6 million tons in December, a decrease of 4.5 percent compared to a year ago. Shipments were just slightly above the 5-year average for the month.

The year-end total for the iron ore trade stands at 49.8 million tons, a decrease of 2.5 percent compared to 2023.

Compared to the trade’s 5-year average, 2024 iron ore loadings were up 3.8 percent.

© Lake Carriers’ Association

© Lake Carriers’ Association

Information based on data from knowledgeable sources. However, accuracy cannot be guaranteed. Lake Carriers’ Association assumes no
legal responsibility for the outcome of decisions or commitments made on the basis of this information. Report represents the views of Lake
Carriers’ Association and may not necessarily represent the views of its individual members.

Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The C₃H₈ Solution

Subscribe for
Maritime Reporter E-News

Maritime Reporter E-News is the maritime industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email five times per week