Great Lakes Towing Christens New Tug Minnesota

The Great Lakes Towing Company held a christening ceremony in Cleveland for its newest tug.

The vessel, named Minnesota, was delivered in 2023 as part of a series of 10 new Damen 1907 ICE tugs built by Great Lakes Shipyard, a sister company to the Towing Company—both part of The Great Lakes Group.

The 64’x24’x11’ tug is powered by two 1,000-horsepower MTU 8V4000 Tier III diesel engines, and generates over 30-tons of bollard pull. The vessel's propulsion system includes the Canal-Marine-designed Logan FlexaDrive Hybrid power system, allowing the tug to operate on electric power while at idle, underway at low speeds, or when under low loads, without the need to utilize the main engines, thereby reducing emissions and the cost of engine maintenance.

Featuring compact size and high maneuverability, the tug is designed for the narrow waterways and low bridges that characterize harbor towing on the Great Lakes.

Natalie Ronayne, Chief Development Officer for the Cleveland Metroparks, served at the vessel's sponsor during the ceremony, which als served to celebrate the Great Lakes Towing Company's 125th year in business.