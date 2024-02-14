Marine Link
GTT Scoops Order for 8 Very Large LNG Carrier Tank Designs

Maritime Activity Reports, Inc.

February 14, 2024

© aerial-drone / Adobe Stock

French engineering company GTT has received an order from a Chinese shipyard for the tank design of eight new very large liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers.

GTT will design the tanks for the eight LNG carriers, which will each offer five tanks with a total capacity of 271,000 m3.

The tanks will be fitted with the NO96 Super+ membrane containment system developed by GTT.

Delivery is scheduled between the second quarter of 2028 and the fourth quarter of 2029.

No further details have been disclosed by the company at the time of the announcement.

