Hanwha Ocean Teams Up with KR for New Ammonia-Fueled and LNG Carriers

KR (Korean Register) has signed two memoranda of understanding (MOUs) with Hanwha Ocean which cover the joint development of a 150K ultra-large ammonia carrier and an LNG carrier featuring a forward deckhouse arrangement.

The 150K ammonia carrier project aims to develop an ultra-large vessel capable of transporting substantial volumes of ammonia, while also utilizing ammonia as marine fuel. Special emphasis will be placed on safety design, given the toxicity and corrosiveness of ammonia.

Under the agreement, Hanwha Ocean will lead the vessel’s basic design, including gas dispersion analysis and toxic zone layout mapping based on various leakage scenarios, to ensure rapid emergency response capabilities.

KR will assess the design’s safety and technical feasibility in accordance with international regulations and classification rules, with the aim of granting an Approval in Principle (AIP).

On the same day, KR and Hanwha Ocean also signed an MoU for the joint development of an LNG carrier featuring a deckhouse positioned at the bow, a forward-thinking design that shifts the wheelhouse and accommodation spaces from the traditional stern placement.

This innovative concept breaks away from conventional ship architecture and offers enhanced layout flexibility. The optimized hull form design is expected to reduce wind resistance and improve fuel efficiency, while providing more space for incorporating energy saving devices such as wind-assisted propulsion systems, further enhancing operational performance.

Hanwha Ocean will proceed with the basic design of the forward deckhouse LNGC, while KR will assess the safety and regulatory compliance of the design and issue an AIP upon successful review.

“Through this collaboration, we are not only establishing the foundation for commercializing ultra-large ammonia carriers, but also advancing LNG carrier design by balancing hull optimization, efficiency, and safety. Hanwha Ocean remains committed to leading the eco-friendly and high value-added shipbuilding market through ongoing innovation,” said KIM Jongseo, COO of Hanwha Ocean.