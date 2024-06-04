HD HHI’s Ammonia-fueled Car Carrier Earns KR Approval

KR has awarded an approval in principle (AIP) for the next-generation K-Ammonia storage and powered pure car and truck carrier (PCTC), developed by HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) with the participation of Hyundai Glovis and G-Marine Service, at Posidonia 2024.

Currently, to address the increasingly stringent global greenhouse gas regulations, the development of alternative fuel technologies is actively underway, and ammonia fuel technology is one of the most highly regarded in the market. However, ammonia is more toxic and corrosive compared to other alternative fuels, requiring additional safety verifications considering the fuel propulsion system design and ship operation characteristics.

The ship that received the AIP was designed by HD HHI, taking into account the characteristics of ammonia. It includes an ammonia fuel containment system, specifically designed to handle the toxicity and corrosiveness of the ammonia fuel. KR verified the technical suitability of this system based on classification rules and domestic and international regulations. Hyundai Glovis and G-Marine Service jointly participated in the risk assessment process, enhancing the technical completeness.

Seungho Jeon, Senior Executive Vice President at HD HHI, said, "The next-generation ammonia-fueled PCTC developed this time applies HD HHI’s market-leading eco-friendly technology. We will continue to pursue technological development to achieve carbon neutrality as a leading company in the maritime industry."

YEON Kyujin, Head of Plan Approval Center at KR, said, "This AIP has laid an important foundation for the commercialization of ammonia-fueled car carrier ship technology. Based on this, KR will work to support not only ammonia fuel propulsion technologies but also decarbonization technologies for our customers."