HHI Projects a Revenue of $15.9Bn in 2020

South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) Group, which includes the world's largest shipyard, aims for a revenue of USD 15.9 billion in 2020.



Yonhap News Agency said the combined target of Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries Co. and Hyundai Mipo Dockyard Co. remains unchanged from last year’s goal.



HHI said it aims to bag $8 billion worth of deals in 2020, according to the report.



Hyundai Mipo Dockyard said in a regulatory filing that it aims to clinch deals worth $3.65 billion this year.



In 2019, Hyundai Mipo Dockyard won orders worth $2.7 billion, achieving 76 percent of its annual order target of $3.53 billion.



Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries said it aims to secure orders worth $4.25 billion this year.