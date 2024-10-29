HHI-EMD to Deliver Methanol Engines for Evergreen Newbuilds

HD Hyundai Heavy Industries Engine & Machinery (HHI-EMD) has signed a contract with China Huangpu Wenchong Shipbuilding Company and Taiwan’s Evergreen Line to supply 18 methanol dual-fuel HiMSEN engines (7H22CDF-LM) for six 2,400 TEU container ships.

HHI-EMD has successfully introduced the eco-friendly methanol HiMSEN engine H32DF-LM (3,000~4,500kW) for ultra-large container ships, with a total of 352 engines ordered and manufactured to date.

Following this, the newly developed H22CDF-LM (1,440~2,160kW) successfully completed its Type Approval Test in March.

With this contract for feeder container ships, HHI-EMD anticipates expanding its orders for various types of vessels, including tankers, bulk carriers and PCTCs.

Meanwhile, HHI-EMD is focusing its efforts on the development of future fuel engines. Recently, it received type approval for its ammonia engine (H22CDF-LA).



