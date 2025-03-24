HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding: Newest Class of Apprentice School Graduates

HII's Ingalls Shipbuilding division celebrated its newest class of apprentice graduates during a ceremony at the shipyard March 22, 2025. The event recognized the hard work and dedication of the graduates who have completed the three-to four-year program combining classroom instruction with hands-on shipbuilding experience.

The Ingalls Shipbuilding apprentice program is a competitive workforce development initiative designed to prepare future shipbuilders through specialized training in one of 15 registered Department of Labor apprentice programs. Since its inception in 1952, the program has produced more than 4,000 graduates who have gone on to support operations at Ingalls Shipbuilding and currently has over 600 students enrolled in the program.

Upon entering the program, apprentices earn competitive wages and receive a comprehensive benefits package. This allows them to receive an education, build work ethic, gain experiences, and develop into world-class journeymen of their crafts.

As the largest manufacturing employer in Mississippi, Ingalls Shipbuilding has designed, built and maintained amphibious ships, destroyers and cutters for the U.S. Navy and U.S. Coast Guard for over 85 years. The Ingalls Apprentice School programs are recognized as the backbone of Ingalls’ well-trained workforce and many graduates have gone on to hold positions from pipe welders to senior executives.