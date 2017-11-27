Hydrographic Survey Vessel Converted for Autonomous Ops

ASV Global said it has converted a 26ft hydrographic survey launch to enable it to operate autonomously using the ASView control system, while maintaining its ability to operate in a conventional manned mode. The launch, which is part of the Canadian Coast Guard’s (CCG) fleet dedicated to the survey operations of the Canadian Hydrographic Service (CHS), will be used as a test platform for unmanned survey work.

This delivery to the CHS marks ASV Global’s 10th unmanned conversion of a customer vessel using the ASView system.

ASView enables the launch to follow planned missions giving it the capability to operate as a standalone survey launch controlled from the shore or as a force multiplier controlled from another vessel.

ASView interfaces with the launch’s existing engine, steering and navigation systems to enable autonomous operation. The launch is connected to a remote station via a suite of IP radios enabling real-time monitoring of the survey acquisition data and vessel parameters.

The launch is equipped with a collision avoidance system using radar and AIS to ensure its safe operation. Situational awareness is provided by five onboard cameras with audio feedback. ASView monitors the launch’s onboard sensors including depth, engine and battery health status alerting the remote station of any potential hazards.